ENTRY AND QUARANTINE POLICY SABA – August 10th

Reference is made to the entry and quarantine policy of Saba and the latest emergency ordinance Covid-19 dated July 28th, 2020. This is the updated risk categorization of countries as of August 10th.

All persons that want to enter Saba must email info@Sabagov.nl to ask approval from the Island Governor. Requests are dealt with case by case. A centralized quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high-risk areas. Travelers from medium-risk areas the centralized quarantine requirement will only be used if there are additional signals that warrant such use.

When traveling to Saba, all persons must have an exemption letter from the Island Governor.

Further explanation regarding the decision for this categorization per country;

Travel from St. Eustatius

St. Eustatius is categorized as low risk. It has a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There has been no community transmission of Covid-19 in over two months. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba and St. Eustatius without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes leisure. Persons can no longer transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba without having to go into quarantine.

Travel from Bonaire

Bonaire is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There have been no community transmission cases registered of Covid-19 in over two months. However, there has been a significant and sudden increase in cases on the neighboring island Aruba, whereby travel between Bonaire and Aruba was open until recently. With additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is prohibited.

Travel from Curaçao

Curaçao is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There have been no community transmission cases registered of Covid-19 in over two months. However, there has been a significant and sudden increase in cases on the neighboring island Aruba, whereby travel between Curaçao and Aruba was open until recently. With additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is prohibited.

Travel from Aruba

Aruba is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before arrival. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited. A centralized quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high-risk areas.

Travel from St. Maarten

St Maarten is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before arrival. Transit passengers of any of the previous categories will require quarantine as well upon arrival on Saba. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited. A centralized quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high-risk areas.

Travel from Europe, and Canada

Europe is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. Despite diminishing local transmissions, Covid-19 and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from these areas are still there. With additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited.

Travel from South, Central, and North America

South, Central and North America are categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from these areas is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before arrival. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited. A centralized quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high-risk areas.

GIS.