Entrepreneurs are given space to restart and compensation now also for companies with lower fixed costs

Employers who use the SZW emergency regulation for support in their wage costs no longer have to report changes for the remaining term of the regulation. In this way they get more space to see if and how they can expand their business activities. Mutation forms that have already been submitted will not be carried through, unless they are to the benefit of the applicant.

As measures to combat corona are scaled down, companies have more options to restart their business. However, due to social distancing and the temporary absence of tourists, the market is different. The RCN unit SZW wants to give employers space for adaptations up to and including the 12th of June, while the level of support remains unchanged. It is up to the employers to make agreements with their employees about the redeployment of personnel.

Together with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment the unit is currently discussing the possibilities of an extension of the emergency regulation. Whether the regulation will continue under exactly the same conditions is still under discussion. As soon as the new regulation has been established, the SZW unit will communicate about this.

Independent entrepreneurs who use the SZW emergency regulation do have to report changes if their income changes up to and including the 12th of June, 2020, so the unit SZW can adapt their income supplement to the new situation. Employees who lost their job because of corona and who use the regulation on their own name, must also always fill in a mutation form when they find work.

More information about the emergency regulation is available at www.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19. Entrepreneurs on Bonaire can turn to the Chamber of Commerce for advice via supportloket@KvKbonaire.com

EZK compensation now also for companies with lower fixed costs

Since April 23rd, companies affected by the measures related to the coronavirus can apply for a contribution to their fixed costs. A condition to receive the one-off amount of $ 4,400 is that there must be at least $ 4,400 in fixed costs in the period from March 13th, 2020 through June 12th, 2020. Because many companies in the Caribbean Netherlands do not have such high fixed costs but do need help, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (Economische Zaken en Klimaat, EZK) is expanding the allowance.

Companies that have $ 2,200 in fixed expenses from March 13th, 2020 through June 12th, 2020, while suffering at least $ 2,200 in loss of turnover related to the coronavirus, will be eligible for a one-off compensation of $ 2,200 in the new variant. An application for this additional variant of the regulation can be submitted as of today.

The original amount was taken over from the European Netherlands, where entrepreneurs in specific sectors can receive a one-off payment of € 4,000 if they have € 4,000 of fixed costs. The downside of this principle of equality was that many small entrepreneurs in the Caribbean Netherlands could not claim the compensation. The new variant was developed on the advice of the Chambers of Commerce of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

The conditions remain unchanged for both the original and the new variant. For example, the company must be known to the Tax Office (BCN) on March 13th,, 2020 and must be located on Bonaire, Saba or St. Eustatius.Because the Ministry of Economic Affairs has no executive department in the Caribbean Netherlands, the RCN-unit SZW carries out the regulation. More information regarding this compensation and the corresponding application forms are available at www.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19 (under Emergency Package Government). Fully completed and signed forms can be sent by e-mail to tegemoetkomingEZK@rijksdienstcn.com until July 12th, 2020 at the latest.

For help with the application, please contact the Chamber of Commerce via steunloket@kvkbonaire.com. For urgent questions it is possible to contact the RCN-unit SZW at 781-5558 (Bonaire) or 319 -5693 (St. Eustatius and Saba).

RCN