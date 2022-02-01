Enforcement starts on Single-Use Plastic Ban

On January 1st, 2021, Saba implemented a single-use plastic ban. This ban prohibits the sale or use of plastic bags, plastic single-use plates, single-use plastic containers, plastic utensils, and Styrofoam containers. Bioplastics are also banned. Although sourced from sustainable materials, they are still challenging to break down. By avoiding the use of plastic, the island produces less waste. Although most restaurants, bars, and shops comply with the plastic ban, there are some violations of the single-use plastic ban, and enforcement will start in the upcoming weeks. Non-compliance will result in written warnings and fines. Remember, caterers, organizers of events, and food vendors should also comply with the single-use plastic ban.