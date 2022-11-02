Emergency exercises

NOTICE:

Early next week, the Department of Public Order and Safety will be coordinating 2 exercise training scenarios. One of the scenarios will be a Tsunami Exercise. During this exercise, for a short period of time, lower parts of the island will be evacuated. The second exercise will be an oil spill exercise in the Fort Bay Harbor area and will occur on Tuesday, November 8th.

Emergency Services will be involved in the exercises, and so the community can expect to see various emergency vehicles on the road and hear sirens. The community is also asked to please follow any traffic orders or directions from Public Authorities that will be given, in order to execute both exercises smoothly.

Thank you for being so cooperative. GIS Saba

