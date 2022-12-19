Eliminating position National Government Representative

-The position of the National Government Representative for the Caribbean Netherlands will definitely be eliminated. His tasks will be divided among the minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations, the island governors and possibly a disaster management official.
Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen confirmed this in a letter to the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on Thursday in which she gave an update on the pending changes to the Caribbean Netherlands Public Entities Law WoIBES. The function of the National Government Representative (“Rijksvertegenwoordiger”), a position currently held on an interim basis by Jan Helmond, has been a source of discussion for some time. “The hybrid character of the function of National Government Representative has made this position extremely challenging. The representative has both supervisory and coordinating tasks that in daily practice are hard to combine,” stated Van Huffelen.
The Council of State had already advised in 2019 to eliminate this position and to place his supervisory tasks under the island governor or the minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations. The island governors would keep in direct contact with the state secretary for Kingdom Relations.
According to the Council of State, the elimination of the National Government Representative, referred to as an “extra layer” between the public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and the Dutch government, will result in more transparency and improve communication.
In October 2019, the Dutch government indicated that it needed time to carefully prepare this change and the transfer of tasks of the National Government Representative. “In the meantime, it has been proven that the transfer of tasks is possible and desirable,” stated Van Huffelen in her letter to Parliament.
The proposal is to give the island governors of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba the task to promote good governance and collaboration, and to report to the minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations. The island governors already have the authority to send controversial decisions to the minister for annulment. The minister will become responsible for supervision and the issuing of special permissions to Island Council members or the island governor.
The National Government Representative also has a coordinating role in disaster management. According to Van Huffelen, no decision has been taken whether this task will be transferred to another official.
The elimination of the position of representative will also result in the elimination of a contact person between The Hague and the islands. lb give content to this sounding board function, the public entities will receive an as yet undefined amount to maintain and improve relations with The Hague. Mutual trust, custom work and more local freedom will play a role in this.
The proposals to amend the WoIBES and the Caribbean Netherlands Financial Law Public Entities FinBES are currently in the consultation phase. The intention is to secure the changes in the summer of 2023 and to send the law proposal to the Second Chamber.
The Daily Herald.