Electoral College 2023

In 2023, the Dutch on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will be able to influence the composition of the First Chamber, just like Dutch people living in the European part of the Netherlands. For this purpose, a so-called electoral college for the First Chamber has been established for each island. These electoral colleges consist of representatives of the public entities who, together with the members of the provincial states and the members of the electoral college for Dutch voters abroad (non-resident electoral college), vote for the elections of the First Chamber.

The First Chamber

The First Chamber discusses and votes on bills that have already been passed by the House of Representatives. Decisions about the three public entities are taken in the House of Representatives and the First Chamber. By influencing the composition of the First Chamber, you can (indirectly) influence the decisions that are taken there.

Day of application

The day of application for the electoral college of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba is on Monday, January 30th, 2023. On this day candidates hand in their lists of candidates at the central polling station of the public entity. In addition, the following requirements apply for candidacy.

Candidates

For membership of an electoral college, Dutch nationality is required. One has to be a resident of the public entity, at least eighteen years old and is not excluded from the right to vote.

Lists of candidates

The lists of candidates from political parties or individual candidates should be submitted on January 30th, 2023, between 9 am and 5 pm at the central polling station of the public entity for the election of members of the electoral colleges.

On January 30th the candidates can go to:

Bonaire

Passangrahan, Plasa Reina Wilhelmina 1, Tel: +599 717 5332

Sint Eustatius

Census Office, Chapel piece Road 1, Tel: + 599 318 2497

Saba

Census Office, Power Street 1, Tel: +599 416 3497

Political parties must also submit a minimum number of ten declarations of support when applying for the election of members for the electoral college of the First Chamber. The statements must be signed by voters residing in the public entity for which the list of candidates is submitted. The voter who wishes to submit a statement of support can submit a form for this to the office of the public entity/Census Office. The person must show his proof of identity to the official of the public entity. Voters can make their statement of support from Monday the 16th of January to Monday, the 30th January, 2023.

Deposit

A deposit of USD 225 must be paid to the public entity for each list of candidates submitted in any of the public entities. On the day after nominations, the central electoral committee will hold a meeting to examine all nomination requirements. The deposit will be refunded if, when the election results are determined by the central electoral committee, it appears that the voting number of the list is at least 75% of the electoral quota. The deposit can be transferred to the appropriate account of the public entity:

Bonaire Beneficiary Bank: Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) N.V. Swift BIC: MCBKBQBN Beneficiary Name: Openbaar lichaam Bonaire Beneficiary Address: Bulevar Gobernador N. Debrot # 70 Beneficiary Account: 301.002.03 Description: Waarborgsom kandidaatstelling KK2023

St. Eustatius Beneficiary Bank: Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) N.V. Swift BIC: MCBKBQBN Beneficiary Name: Island-Receiver St. Eustatius Beneficiary Account: 32487505

Saba Beneficiary Bank: Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) N.V. Swift BIC: MCBKBQBN Beneficiary Name: Island Receiver Beneficiary Address: The Bottom Beneficiary Account: 80004608 Description: Borgstelling ERV2023

This is your chance to contribute! Apply for candidacy for the electoral college on January 30th and help elect the members of the First Chamber.

RCN

