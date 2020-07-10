Election of new board Saba Business Association

On Tuesday July 7, 2020 a meeting with the business community of Saba was held at the Eugenius Johnson Center to revive the Saba Business Association (SBA).

For quite a few years, the SBA was headed by Wolfgang Tooten who had been instrumental in bringing business and stakeholders together to address issues at hand. After the passing of Wolfgang passed away the Association became less active for a while. But with the Covid19 pandemic bringing the world to a bit of a standstill, the importance of addressing issues collectively became once again clear. By standing together we are strong enough to face collective challenges.

A group of business owners came together to organize Tuesdays meeting and get a new board elected. More than 35 business owners from various sectors attended the meeting and many issues were brought forward. From financial aid due to the Covid19 pandemic to banking difficulties and issues with customs regulations, a broad range of topics were discussed. We thank everyone who has taken the time to come to the meeting and express the issues that they are dealing with at the moment. This gives us the opportunity to make an agenda and address the issues with the parties involved, whether through Town Hall meetings or direct meetings with parties involved. Special thanks go out to Claire Verbeke, Franklin Wilson and Lynn Costenaro who all have been instrumental in this revitalization meeting.

A strong Board has been established with the following members:

Alida Heilbron, owner of Island Communication Services – President

Andries Bonnema, owner of El Momo Cottages – Secretary and Vice President

Vanessa Wilson, manager of Saba Educational Services – Treasurer

Jacqui Christian, owner of Saba Wellness Pharmacy – Board Member

Gerard ‘Gersh’ Geenty, owner of Five Square Art Gallery and Everyt’ings – Board Member

A short bio of the board members will be posted on the SBA Facebook page over the next couple of days.

Saba Business Association.