Dutch Side April 2nd: 18 COVID-19 cases: 14 men and 4 women

Two more persons have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 in Dutch St. Maarten as of April 1, bringing the total tally for the Dutch side to 18.

The 18 positive cases include 14 men and 4 women. A total of six persons are currently hospitalized – five of the positive cases and one person whose results are pending, figures provided by the Department of Communications (DCOMM) show.

According to the figures, a total of 259 persons had been in self quarantine up to Wednesday; 104 in self isolation (persons who are showing symptoms); 64 tested of which 18 are positive, 39 negative and seven pending.

One person is suspected to have died from the highly infectious virus. No details have been provided on the deceased such as the age and gender of the person, whether they had an underlying condition and whether they had recently travelled or had contact with a recently travelled person or contact with a positive case.

The Daily Herald