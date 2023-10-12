Dutch senior civil servants visit Saba

A delegation of Dutch senior civil servants recently visited Saba on behalf of caretaker Minister of Nature and Nitrogen Policy Christianne van der Wal. The visit aimed to foster closer ties between the Saba government, conserva­tion organisations, and the Dutch government.

Leading the delegation was Donne Slangen, Director-Gen­eral of Nature and Fisheries in the Dutch Ministry of Agri­culture, Nature, and Food Quality. Accompanying him were senior policy officers Hayo Haanstra and Yoeri de Vries. During Slangen’s visit, he met with members of Saba’s Ex­ecutive Council to discuss future collaborations in nature conservation and sustainable fisheries management. Slangen also meet with Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) Park Manager Kai Wulf to explore synergies in con­servation efforts.

“The meeting further solidified the need for continuing ef­forts of a collaborative relationship between governmental bodies and non-governmental organisations in the quest for sustainable development,” the public entity of Saba said in a statement on Tuesday.

One of the key moments during Slangen’s time on the island was his participation in the opening and ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the Saba Research Center.

Also in attendance was Governor Jonathan Johnson, Com­missioner Eviton Heyliger, Saba Electric Company (SEC) chief executive officer David Leonce, and Wulf.

“The establishment of this facility marks a monumental leap in research capabilities on the island and serves as an attestation to Saba’s growing role in protecting the environ­mental landscape,” the public entity said. “This visit from Di­rector General Slangen not only symbolises the strengthen­ing bonds between Saba and the Dutch government, but also paves the way for substantial advancements in preserving the island’s rich natural environment.”

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

