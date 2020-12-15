Dutch Museum on Saba closed for ever

Today, December 15, 2020, on Kingdom Day, the Foundation Dutch Museum Saba will cease to exist. It is a sad thing to have to announce that the lectures, presentations, and videos about the relationship between Saba and the European Netherlands in the period 1620 to 1850, will be definitively be stopped.

This day may seem intentional, but it is purely coincidental. The board of the foundation had decided unanimously, to close the museum for good. Firstly, because of too little perspective and not enough visiting tourists, and, secondly, because no suitable location had been found on Saba for the continuation of the museum, not even for the storage of all furniture, paintings, mirrors, chandeliers and all the other objects from between 1600 and 1850. Even for the older artifacts, as archaeological findings from the period 1000 BC. up to the year zero from the Middle East no suitable place could be found nor for a jug made in the 18th century, probably by slaves of the English in Barbados.

It is somewhat satisfying that some of the furniture and artifacts were sold on Saba. In this way, some of the historical links remain. However, it is a loss for Saba, that all antique artifacts have to be sold or, ultimately, have to be shipped back to the Netherlands.

Check out some memories HERE.

It is planned that all remaining artifacts will be packed for shipping in January 2021. If you live on Saba and are interested in real antiques, you can still check them out HERE.

For further information contact René Caderius van Veen via caderius@mac.com or telephone 416 9423 or 416 6030.

Dutch Museum Saba