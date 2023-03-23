Dutch monitor rates for air traffic control

The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management “monitors” the rates of air traffic control in Curacao, as can be read in the updated Implementation Agenda Aviation Memorandum of the ministry in the Netherlands.
“Every year we check whether the tickets from Bonaire to Curacao are not rising too much. If that is the case, we can pay a small subsidy to moderate the fares and keep the tickets affordable for the residents of Bonaire,” explained a spokesperson.
The implementation agenda also states, among other things: “For the Caribbean Netherlands, aviation is vital for the economy, for the transport of residents and goods, for tourism and for patient transport. To guarantee the accessibility of the islands, there is also a task for the aviation themes: safe, connected, living environment and sustainable. This assignment will be translated into a broad implementation agenda for the islands.”
“The government contributes to (affordable) accessibility of the Caribbean Netherlands for the promotion of the local economy and social perspective. For Saba and St. Eustatius, the national government is exploring whether a public service obligation on the routes to St. Maarten contributes to accessibility. To this end, the minister of Infrastructure and Water Management is first preparing an amendment to the law to create an institutional basis. Simultaneously, the ‘financeability’ is investigated with stakeholders.”
The Daily Herald.