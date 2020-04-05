Dutch military plane arrives on SXM with medical equipment and medicines

A C-17 transport plane has arrived on Sint Maarten from the Eindhoven Air Base. The aircraft holds medical equipment, protective equipment, and medicines to treat corona patients. In part, the shipment includes a mobile hospital, a so-called ‘Hospitainer’, in which 6 independent Intensive Care spaces will be set up. In addition, there will also be enough equipment so that 6 extra IC places can be realized within the hospital in Sint Maarten.

The 12 additional IC places are part of capacity expansion, intended for patients for all islands within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. They are being supplied as first to St. Maarten because strengthening the medical capacity for the Windward Islands is currently most needed.

Additional medical personnel is also required to strengthen medical capacity. Agreements are made about this with an international company that dispatches medical personnel. The first team of physicians and nurses is expected to arrive in Sint Maarten in the coming week.

