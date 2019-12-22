Dutch Football Association , KNVB, donates shirts and materials to Saba’s community

On Saturday 21 December, a group of about forty children and adults received items at the Johan Cruijff court in The Bottom which had been donated by the Royal Dutch Football Association. Among other things, a large number of Nike Shirts, Nike Balls, pawns and shirts have been distributed.

One of the Royal Marechaussee/Immigration officers working on on Saba had contacted the Royal Dutch Football Association to request their support. He noticed that Saba’s footballing community was not equipped with the right materials, so he asked the KNVB asked if they could sponsor.

The football association responded positively and after two months of discussing the arrangements for transport and delivery, on Saturday 21 December 2019 this resulted in the great event of distributing the goodies.

On behalf of the initiator, and the Saba communinity we would like to thank the KNVB and the Royal Marechaussee for their donation and cooperation.