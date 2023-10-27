Dutch Caribbean motions all passed

— Kingdom Canon to be discussed —
All ten motions regarding the Caribbean parts of the kingdom were passed by the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Tuesday. Eight of those were signed by Member of Parliament (MP) Jorien Wuite from D66, a representative with a Caribbean background who won’t be returning to the Second Chamber after the November 22 elections.
A majority of MPs supported a motion by MPs Wuite and Don Ceder (CU), in which they request the Dutch government to speak to the governments of Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten about establishing a “Kingdom Canon.” This canon would function as a body of history that would include important events in the shared history of the kingdom.
During last week’s Draft Budget debate, Caretaker State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen said she would be happy to discuss such a canon with the countries. The motion received support from all parties except PVV, FvD and JA21. The Second Chamber also supported the 2024 Kingdom Relations Budget. Only the FvD and PvdD voted against the budget. The motion by MPs Suzanne Kroger (GroenLinks), Ceder and Wuite which requests the Dutch government to provide sufficient resources for a climate adaptation plan for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and an overview of available international climate funding for the countries also passed.
MPs Kröger, Ceder and Wuite also requested that the Dutch government look into a Regional Development Company that focusses on local business development in terms of digitisation, climate, sustainable agriculture and a favorable investment climate.
The motion by MPs Wuite and Ceder requesting a solution for residents of St. Eustatius and Saba who have little income yet are forced to pay a high rent due to a lack of social housing also gained majority support.
MPs Wuite and Ceder also received support for their motion requesting more discussions about the Public Service Obligation for the flights to and from Saba and St. Eustatius.
The Second Chamber also voted for MP Wuite’s motions for a Caribbean youth representative in the Dutch National Youth Council and an evaluation of the Monument Law for St. Eustatius. Both motions passed.
MP Joba van den Berg’s (CDA) motion to consider lifestyle diseases and health issues such as dementia in the context of the social minimum report passed too.
The motion by MPs van den Berg, Ceder, Wuite and Roelien Kamminga (VVD) requesting the Dutch government come with a proposal to strengthen the coordinating role of the Dutch Minister of Interior Relations and Kingdom Relations when it comes to kingdom expenses also gained support from a majority and passed.
The Daily Herald.