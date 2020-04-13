Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is intensifying patrols to keep the islands safe

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard with the assistance of the Defense is intensifying patrols to keep the islands safe.

All maritime borders of the islands are closed due to the corona virus. As a result of this measure only regulated shipping traffic has access to the islands. The Dutch Caribbean Coast

Guard with the assistance of the Defense Ministry of Defense has taken additional measures to prevent the landing of unregulated shipping with possible COVID-19 sources of contamination

on board.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is intensifying it’s patrols with the assistance of the Defense

in order to keep the islands safe from CORONA contaminations.