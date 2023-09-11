DUO to visit Caribbean region: Need to repay study debts? Don’t repay more than necessary!

Some former students repay a higher monthly amount than is actually needed to repay their study debts. That is why Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs (DUO) will place extra emphasis on this during a visit to the Caribbean region this autumn. Between the end of September and the start of November, visits have been planned to Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. Temporary service offices will be opened on all islands during the visit, and DUO will also be organizing information sessions about study financing on several of the islands.

Inhabitants of the Caribbean region that repay study debts to DUO often repay a higher monthly amount than is actually necessary. This is normally because DUO does not know the income of the repaying person, which means it cannot be taken into account when calculating the monthly amount. Many people who repay their debts do not realize that they must personally request a reduction in their monthly amount, and must also personally mention their income when doing so. In addition, the monthly amount after re-calculation will never be higher than the original monthly amount.

People who have not yet asked for their monthly amount to be reduced will receive an e-mail from DUO in September. The e-mail will mention what they can do. They are also welcome to visit one of DUO’s temporary service offices to request a reduction or ask any questions they may have about this matter.

Temporary service offices

People can visit one of the temporary service offices if they have questions about study financing or repaying study debts to DUO. Staff can also help people if they need help to fill in forms or if they are no longer able to access Mijn DUO.

Former students who are repaying their study debts can visit the service office to ask for their monthly amount to be reduced. It would be useful if they could also bring their tax authority income declaration for 2021 and 2022, so that DUO staff can immediately provide the required support.

It is not necessary to make an appointment when visiting one of the service offices. However, valid proof of identity is needed.

Online information via webinars

DUO has used the ‘Repaying from the Caribbean region: how does it work?’ webinar to explain how people can request a lower monthly amount and share their income, as well as the benefits of repaying locally.

There is also a special webinar for future students who are unable to attend the information sessions about requesting study financing (more information about these sessions can be found below) or who live on Saba or St. Eustatius.

Both free webinars are available with English subtitles.

Information sessions for future students

On all islands (except Saba and St. Eustatius), future students and their parents can register for the information session called ‘Requesting study financing from the Caribbean region: how does it work?’ During the sessions, DUO will explain what study financing entails, how and when students must request study financing, and what else students must arrange. Naturally, they will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

Alternative means of contact?

If people still have questions after visiting a service office, attending the information sessions or watching the webinars, they can video call with DUO or ask DUO to call them. Visit duo.nl/antillen for all the contact possibilities.

More information

DUO will visit Saba on 25 and 26 September, and St. Eustatius on 27 and 28 September. They will then visit St. Maarten from 2 to 6 October, Aruba from 10 to 20 October, Bonaire from 16 to 20 October and Curaçao from 23 October to 3 November.

More information about the temporary service offices, the information sessions and the webinars can be found at duo.nl/bezoekantillen.

