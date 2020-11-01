DUO introduces additional contact options for the Antilles

DUO (Dutch Education Executive Agency) regularly visits the islands in the Dutch Caribbean to reach out to prospective students and to talk to former students who have questions about their student debt. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this impossible. That is why DUO will be offering additional contact options for prospective and former students in the Antilles from late November to the 1st of February 2021.

Webinars for prospective students and repayers

In November, DUO will publish two webinars to answer people’s most important questions. From Wednesday, the 18th of November, former students who have to repay their student debt will be able to access a webinar detailing their various local repayment options and requesting a repayment capacity analysis, among other things. For prospective students, a webinar on applying for student financing will be available from the 25th of November. You can register for the webinars by going to duo.nl/webinar.

Chat and video calls

For former students or prospective students who still need more information after watching the webinars, a special chat channel will be set up at duo.nl/antilles, where they can ask their questions every Thursday from the 19th of November 2020 to the 1st of February 2021. On top of that, they will be able to schedule a personal video call with an employee of DUO’s Caribbean team on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting from the end of November.

Personalised plans

A previously planned visit by DUO in March was unfortunately cancelled at the last minute due to COVID-19. Former students with payment arrears, who were supposed to meet with DUO at that time, have now received a personal invitation for a video call. They will still have the chance to work with a DUO employee to find a solution. Their personal circumstances will be taken into account and personalised repayment plans will be implemented where possible.

