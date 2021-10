The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba would like to inform the public of the following:

Following the Finance Law Public Entity Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba (FINBES), the draft 2022 – 2025 Multi-Annual Budget will be available for public viewing at the Security Desk in the Government Administration Building and the Public Entity Saba Website from October 26th, 2021.

You can download the publication here:

GIS Saba