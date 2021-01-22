Dr. Rieneke Feenstra is the new Locum Island Physician

The Saba Health Care Foundation welcomes their new Locum Island Physician, Dr. Rieneke Feenstra.

Originally from The Netherlands, Dr. Rieneke recently relocated to Saba together with her partner to be our Locum Island Physician for the next three months.

Dr. Rieneke is an Emergency Physician. Before arriving on Saba, she worked as an Emergency Physician in a hospital in Heerenveen, Friesland. In 2020, she worked for six months on Bonaire.

Seeing that this is Dr. Rienke’s first time on Saba, she is looking forward to exploring Saba during her spare time.

SHCF