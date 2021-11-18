Diver missing off coast of Saba since Monday

A diver has gone missing off the coast of Saba since Monday, No­vember 15. It concerns a 70-year-old woman from the United States who was visiting Saba as a tourist.

The Police Force Carib­bean Netherlands KPCN received notice of a miss­ing diver on Monday. “At Fort Bay we were informed that a group of divers and a dive master went diving at 11:05am and returned at 12:00pm. When they returned, they realised that they were missing a diver,” said KPCN commu­nication advisor Miluska Hansen on Wednesday, November 17.

The police searched the area where the woman went missing by air and boat. Several vessels in the vicinity also helped with the search. Later, members of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard substation in St. Maarten took over the search.

The search and investiga­tion are still ongoing, the police said.

The Daily Herald.