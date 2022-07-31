Dispatch center of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force is becoming more modern

The process of redesigning the dispatch center for the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands will start from early August to early October 2022. The current control room will be completely redesigned and equipped with even more modern equipment, which will benefit the population of the three islands even more.

The development of a dispatch center room for the islands of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius is an indispensable link for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force in creating insight and an overview of the emergency services operation. This makes it possible to intervene quickly and decisively in the operation and to make an active contribution to effective emergency response. This facility will meet the standards of common dispatch centers in the Netherlands.

Due to the renovation, the dispatch center will be temporarily housed elsewhere in the building of the police station in Playa. During the move, there is the possibility that disruptions regarding accessibility may occur. As soon as this is the case, it will be communicated quickly via the radio and Facebook with the numbers that can be used at the moment.

The dispatch center is available 24 hours a day on 911 and 112. This is the emergency number for all emergency services such as the police, ambulance, fire brigade, the Kmar, and coast guard.

