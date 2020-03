The Island(er)s Under Threat and the Saba Heritage Center would like to invite you to a presentation and discussion on climate change as part of the Island(er)s Under Threat: Co-Producing Sustainable Solutions for Climate Challenges in the Dutch Caribbean to be held at the Saba Comprehensive School on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 1:15 PM. We will begin with the display and judging of the Climate Change Art Competition and then open up to our presentation and discussion with you.

