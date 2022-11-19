Direct Medical Referrals to Sint Maarten Medical Center pilot project to start on Nov 21

As of November 21st, 2022, Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN), St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF), Saba Cares and St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will implement the ‘Direct Medical Referral’ pilot project. This project will facilitate medical referrals from Saba and Statia to the Sint Maarten Medical Center without the intervention of ZJCN’s medical advisors.

The launch of this pilot project means that General Practitioners on Saba and Statia can now refer patients directly to SMMC via its International Patient Office (IPO) which handles all appointments and follow-up appointments for patients referred from Saba and Statia.

All medical referral logistics such as flights, accommodations and allowances will continue to be organized by ZJCN as the IPO only handles medical appointments.

RCN

