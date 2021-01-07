Digital relocation Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland scheduled January 19th

In January 2021 the online services of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland move to MijnCN: the online platform for official services in the Caribbean Netherlands, which was announced earlier. (www.belastingdienst-cn.nl)

In this press release, it is outlined what users of the online services of the BCN can expect in the time to come.

Create account

To use the services on MijnCN from January 19, users must create a new account. This can take a couple of days. After the new account has been activated, users can organize all tax matters online via www.MijnCN.nl

More information

Go to www.MijnCN.nl for more information about the platform and the creation of an account.

RCN