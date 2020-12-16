“DIFFERENT TASTE” restaurant re-opens its doors on Saba

Since the inception of Saba Comprehensive School’s (SCS) Vocational Education, there is a need for proper training facilities that are current with industry standards. Due to the size of the island and local businesses, it is challenging to find for each interested student a place where they can learn. “We are very happy with the companies that we already collaborate with” stated Anton Hermans, principal of the Saba Comprehensive School. “Some of the businesses are simply too small and others are not interested or not able to have a trainee.” A trainee costs time and money to a business. As the current economic environment is still recovering from a post-hurricane recession and further exasperated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, most businesses are not yet able to take on anything extra.

In November 2018 the Management of Chez Bubba Bistro started a training facility Social Cafe, named “Different Taste”, in collaboration with the Saba Life Plus organisation. At that time, the program was designed for physically and mentally challenged people on Saba.

“Different Taste” will re-open its doors at Chez Bubba Restaurant in Windwardside on January 7, 2021. The Saba Comprehensive School, together with Chez Bubba Bistro, will build on the strengths of the earlier version of the program and will have a customized approach designed for SCS’ Vocational students. This compliments their goal of preparing the students in a working/learning environment that prepares the students for the world of work, especially in the hospitality sector.

The objective of the program is to provide students the opportunity to learn in a real-life environment, with hands-on participation, real-time problem solving, accountability,

ownership over the results, and coaching. This structured approach is the best way to develop skills in a learning environment to translate into professional skills, success, and employment in the hospitality sector.

In February 2018, the SCS opened Office416 (also in Windwardside) to provide SCS students the opportunity to learn in a business-like environment and support real customers. Office416 is also involved by providing its services to “Different Taste”.

Different Taste will be open every Thursday for take-out ($ 12.50) and dine-in ($ 10.00) per January 7, 2021. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/DifferentTasteSaba or Call/WhatsApp 416 5743. Gift vouchers can already be purchased via Office416, Chez Bubba Bistro and/or the Saba Comprehensive School Administration.

