Diertens asks about islands’ vaccination

Member of the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament Antje Diertens of the Democratic Party D66 wants to know how and when people in the Dutch Caribbean will be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Member of Parliament (MP) on Monday submitted written questions to State Secretary of Public Health, Welfare and Sport Paul Blokhuis and State Secretary Home Affairs and Kingdom Raymond Knops in response to an article that appeared in the Amigoe newspaper on December 16 about the insecurity over the vaccination date on the islands.
“Can you indicate what the preparations are of the different scenarios for vaccinating in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and in the countries Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten, and provide details on the logistics, the necessary infrastructure, personnel, tolling equipment and communication?”
Diertens enquired whether there was already a vaccination plan in place for the Dutch Caribbean and when the Second Chamber would receive this. “How many vaccinations do you expect to have available for the Dutch Caribbean, and when do you plan to start vaccinating?”
The MP sought a reaction of the state secretaries about the advice of the Dutch Health Council about the prioritising in vaccinating whereby the elderly, vulnerable groups and health care workers would be inoculated first.
Diertens also wanted to know how much personnel was needed and available for vaccination on the islands. Lastly, she asked about the vaccination of undocumented persons on the islands. “How will you ensure that non-registered persons, who make up 15 per cent of the population, will be vaccinated?”
The Daily Herald.