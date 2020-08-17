Home / 1-News / Dialysis patients from Statia, Saba transferred to Curacao

Dialysis patients from Statia, Saba transferred to Curacao

August 17, 2020 Leave a comment

Dialysis pa­tients from St. Eustatius and Saba left St. Maarten on board an EZ Air aircraft bound for Curacao on Sunday, August 16. Because there are no dialysis machines in Statia and Saba, patients were flown to St. Maarten three times per week for treatment before the coro­navirus pandemic hit.

With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in St. Maarten, the situation was no longer deemed safe for dialysis pa­tients.

These persons have now been transferred to Curacao, where there is no local transmission of COVID-19 at this moment.

The Daily Herald.

St. Maarten: 43 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved