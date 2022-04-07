Destination Saba sees increase in international media coverage

As Saba’s tourism sector continues to recover, the island has been receiving international media coverage and mentionings over the past few weeks. This is in combination with recent press visits, but also being selected by top travel media.

From highlighting the local creative community, to why it’s a perfect day trip destination, Saba was also selected in the top 10 by Lonely Planet and Escapism Toronto as your next Caribbean getaway. Other features include a cover story in The Star Toronto and The Hamilton Spectator, Islands.com and a blog by PADI.

Strategic destination marketing is extremely important and the more the destination is mentioned it adds to the curiosity of a potential visitor interested in a Caribbean vacation, stated Saba Tourism Director Malinda Hassell. “As Saba continues to work on its exposure to key audiences and source markets it will have a positive effect to potential future bookings, we remain a niche destination.”

In 2021, Saba’s website sabatourism.com had over 80,000 unique visits and social media engagement was high. “For a small destination off the beaten path, it shows that visitors are extremely interested in this type of destination: eco-friendly, charming villages, relaxed, unique eco-system and great outdoor activities,” said Hassell.

Saba’s proximity to St. Maarten, which functions as the main hub, and the inter-regional collaborations and partnerships also add to Saba’s success. Island hopping has been increasing with the easing of the entry requirements in the region. For details on Saba’s entry requirements visit: www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements

GIS