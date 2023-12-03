Dengue fever has been detected on island.

The Public Health Department would like to inform the general public that we have now detected dengue fever on the island. We are encouraging persons to remain vigilant at this time and take the necessary precautions to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes that transmit the virus.

Vector control has been working over the last couple of weeks in eliminating breeding grounds. You, too, can help prevent the spread of dengue fever by taking these precautions:

1. Install or repair window and door screens, and close doors and windows, especially in the afternoon.

2. Use air conditioning when possible.

3. Pay close attention to items indoors that hold water, such as vases, flowerpot saucers, and unused or rarely used toilets.

4. Consider regular use of an indoor insecticide if you see mosquitos in your home or business. Follow directions closely.

5. Wear clothing that covers as much of your body as possible

6. Seek medical care if you develop symptoms. Symptoms may include:

– high fever

– severe headache

– pain behind the eyes

– muscle and joint pains

– nausea

– vomiting

– swollen glands

– rash.

You can contact Saba Cares at +5994163288 if you have symptoms.

The Public Health Department will continue to bring you updates. If you have any questions please get in touch with us at +5994165373.

Public Health Dep.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

