Delegation Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Senate

A delegation of 13 members of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Senate is currently carrying out working visits to the six islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The working visits to St. Maarten and Saba have already been completed. The delegation is grateful to the various discussion partners for the good organisation and reception.

During the working visits the delegation adheres to all locally applicable COVID-19 regulations. Unfortunately, during the regular PCR test required before departure to St. Eustatius, the delegation leader, Mr. Paul Rosenmöller, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Mr. Rosenmöller has gone immediately into quarantine after receiving this result. The other delegation members have tested negative.

The Government Commissioner on Sint Eustatius has been informed about this. The COVID 19 regulations on Sint Eustatius allow for the delegation to continue its working visits on Sint Eustatius. In doing so, they will strictly adhere to the local COVID regulations.

Mr. Toine Beukering, Vice Chairman of the Permanent Commission for Kingdom Relations will act as the delegation leader for the remaining working visits.

