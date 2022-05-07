DCNA’s “Big Live Nature Quiz” has winners on Curaçao, Aruba and Saba 

On April 22nd, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) hosted its Big Live Nature Quiz for adults on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten. A total of 150+ individuals participated in the online, live, and interactive quiz. After many exciting and thrilling nature question rounds, a team on Curaçao won. Second place went to a team on Aruba and third place to a team on Saba.

The online Big Live Nature Quiz is created to educate citizens about nature in a fun interactive way, instill pride in the islands’ nature, encourage eco-friendly practices, support the park’s conservation projects, and connect people throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

Yearly Free Quiz for Adults and Kids

This is a yearly event for both adults and kids since 2020. For 2022, the kids’ edition is currently planned for the beginning of November. Stay tuned for your next chance to learn more about the nature of the Dutch Caribbean.

Live and Interactive Quiz

Teams could participate in two ways. Teams were invited to play from home (online) with friends and family or join at one of the broadcast locations (bars).

The Quiz was online and live. Therefore, all teams from the Dutch Caribbean islands could participate at the same time as well as interact with each other and the host of the program.

Broadcast locations included Aruba: Chaos Café, Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar. A big thank you to STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI on Curaçao, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA on St Eustatius, Nature Foundation Sint Maarten and WeConnect for their support and creating this event.

Theme: Endangered animals and plants

The quiz had a total of 20 multiple-choice trivia questions. The quiz was in English but the questions also had Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papiamento subtitles. Questions included species such as sea turtles, sharks, and iguanas.

Winners

First place went to “Vreemde Vogels” on Curaçao. They will receive a sailing trip around their beautiful island. Second place went to “Lucky’s Group Therapy” on Aruba and third place to “What a Team” on Saba. Island winners of Bonaire are the Barracudas. For St Maarten: Chicken Dinner (Emily Koch) and St. Eustatius: The Shallows. They received smaller prizes. Congratulations to all!

“It was a lot of fun and I learned much about nature. So nice that all Dutch Caribbean islands could participate live. I am looking forward to the next quiz!”. BLNQ Participant from Hillside Bonaire

Don’t Miss the next Big Live Nature Quiz

Check out DCNA’s Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) or BigLiveNatureQuiz.org for more information and photos of the events. If you have any questions, send an email to research@DCNAnature.org or call +599-717-5010.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is generously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and DCNA’s activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

DCNA