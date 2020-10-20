DCNA’s Achievements September 2019-2020

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) just released an informative booklet about DCNA’s achievements during the last year. The challenges nature in Dutch Caribbean faces are immense, but together as a network, DCNA’s six member Protected Area Management Organizations are stronger in their common goal of safeguarding nature in the Dutch Caribbean.

The DCNA is a non-profit foundation and regional network created to support and assist Protected Area Management Organizations on the six Dutch Caribbean islands Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Maarten en St. Eustatius. The DCNA aims to safeguard biodiversity and promote the sustainable management of the natural resources of the islands both on land and in the water for the benefit of present and future generations.

The DCNA works with dedicated nature conservation organizations on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. By creating a united voice and sharing resources, skills and experience, DCNA is able to strengthen the network and support conservation initiatives throughout the Dutch Caribbean. The DCNA also aims to provide the parks throughout the region with a sustainable funding future.

This has been a challenging year not only for the DCNA but for all of the Protected Area Management Organizations which form a part of our network. Despite this, DCNA has been working hard to ensure that they are able to continue the support provided to the Protected Area Management Organizations to ensure that their critical work of safeguarding nature in the Dutch Caribbean continues.

It has been a busy year at the DCNA, starting with the opening of DCNA’s new Secretariat Headquarters in September 2019 until the work they are now executing helping the Parks respond to the current global COVID-19 crises. A lot has happened including a successful convention, bringing the Protected Area Management Organizations from the six islands, leading nature organizations and scientific institutions from the Netherlands, local stakeholders and youth nature ambassadors in closer collaboration. Other activities included supporting nature education, development of important policy documents, management letters and science communication and outreach.

The booklets were specially developed for all those interested in nature conservation in the Dutch Caribbean and our partners locally and abroad, such as the Dutch Postcode Lottery, Worldwide Fund for Nature the Netherlands (WWF-NL), Vogelbescherming Nederland, IUCN National Committee of the Netherlands, Rabobank and Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality. The first copy of the update was sent to the DCNA Patroness, HRH Princess Beatrix, who is very interested in Dutch Caribbean nature conservation.

DCNA sincerely thanks all DCNA’s members and partners, conservationists, scientists and interested citizens. We achieved this together by sharing our expertise, resources and knowledge and by working with dedicated partners around the world.

The DCNA team will be continuing with its conservation support activities to its best ability considering the current global pandemic.

Read more about DCNA’s achievements 2019-2020: https://issuu.com/dcnanature/docs/dcna-achievements?fbclid=IwAR1x9nPDNaV3e1OTxQBA641o_-I7RYnIuvPTcQKLbJmdR1ZbP22V9ejco1U

DCNA