Dawn II travel to SXM will be suspended from Monday, March 16

Travel Notice:

Due to the vulnerability of Saba and the limited medical capacity, the Island Government of Saba has put additional measures in place in an effort to lower the risk of the introduction of COVID-19 on the island.

A travel restriction has been implemented effective as of Monday March 16th, instead of Tuesday as per the Sint Maarten Government, which will prevent all non-essential travelers from coming to Saba, for instance visitors, tourists, business travelers, etc. In addition, this ban will include visitors who are traveling from any island. Therefore, Saba’s travel restrictions pertain to visitors from ALL countries and islands, including regional travel.

Due to this restriction, the regular travel schedule for Dawn II will be temporarily suspended. It is expected that this initial restriction will be until March 31st, but this date may be extended in the future if the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 has not improved before then. Dawn II will remain in Saba waters and be available for group travel, private charter, urgent need travel or medical evacuation. Thank you for your understanding. We wish you, your family and friends good health in these uncertain times. We look forward to resuming travel in the near future. Saba C-transport