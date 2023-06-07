Dave Levenstone returns as WICSU/PSU board member

Dave Levenstone (second left) with WICSU/PSU labour union board members.

Dave Levenstone will return as board member of the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU). Levenstone submitted his resignation several months ago because of his participation as a candidate in the island Council election of March 15, 2023.

During a meeting on Friday evening, June 2, the WICSU/PSU board gave Levenstone a symbol of recognition for his knowledge of the works of unionism and WICSU/PSU.

That same evening he was officially informed that the board had never accepted his resignation.

His reason to tender his resignation at the time was based on the principles of integrity, Levenstone explained in a message on Face-book.

“I did not want to compromise the name of the union because of my participation in the Island Council election as a candidate. I have reconsidered my decision and will continue on as a board member for Saba based on my knowledge.”

Levenstone said he was “humbled and honoured” to receive the award and would make sure it finds a well-placed spot in his house. “I pointed out that it was never my intention to receive any hon­ours for what I do, as I do it for the love of the people,” he added.

The Daily Herald.

