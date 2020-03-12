Dahlia Hassell on DCNA staff

Dahlia Hassell, a well-known conservation­ist and native of Saba, has joined the staff of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) Secretariat.

She is the new Projects Officer, working closely with the park management organisations of all six islands to sup­port their conservation management actions.

Hassell graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and later received a Master of Science in Aqua-culture and Marine Resources Management. After com­pleting her Bachelor’s degree, she joined the Saba Con­servation Foundation as the Saba Bank Officer, which was mainly focused on conducting fisheries monitoring and marine research projects.

Although Hassell’s work was mainly on the sea, her ambi­tions evolved into guiding the youth of Saba to become na­ture ambassadors through environmental education pro­grammes and afterschool activities, stated a press release. “We are very happy to welcome Dahlia to the Secre­tariat team,” said Interim-Director Tadzio Bervoets, “and we look forward to working with her in providing Park Management Organisations the support they need to do their critically important work of safeguarding nature in the Dutch Caribbean.

“Dahlia steps into the role as Project Officer at the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, where she will combine her experiences with a unique local touch into projects for the Dutch Caribbean islands. She inherently understands the value of environmental education as a fundamental tool for the youth to grasp the importance of nature and looks forward to developing this tool with DCNA.”

The Daily Herald.