CXC Suite of Examinations Now Available in Saba and St Eustatius

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science of the Netherlands formalized an agreement on 2 December 2020, to conduct examinations and award certificates and diplomas through the sole secondary and vocational institutions in Saba and St Eustatius.

Through CXC, students of the Gwendoline van Putten School in St. Eustatius and the Saba Comprehensive School will now have access to the CXC Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), as well as the Caribbean Association of National

Training Authorities (CANTA) Caribbean Vocational Qualification.

“As CXC embarks on our 2021 – 2025 Strategic plan, one of our major goals is to operate as a regional enterprise”, outlined Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Examinations Council. “Agreements such as this one with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Media of the Netherlands, allow us to work collaboratively with our stakeholders to prepare our region’s youth for further development. While CXC’s products and services are not new to the Netherlands, we are pleased to now have a formalized agreement to

provide additional products.” Dr Wesley further posited that, “working with our stakeholders throughout the five-year period of our strategic plan, other critical regional imperatives will be addressed including digital transformation as a key resilience strategy for the region and the creation of an agile education system.”

In administering examinations for secondary students, CXC will take on the role previously held by the College voor Toetsen en Examens, an independent administrative body charged with administering reliable, central exams for secondary and vocational education.

