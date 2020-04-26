Curaçao and Aruba send nurses back to the US for corona contamination

Curaçao is returning the more than 80 physicians and health care providers who had come to the island from The United States of America earlier this week. The reason for this is that a healthcare provider within the group has tested positive for corona.

The care providers are paid by the Netherlands. The decision to return them was made in consultation with the Netherlands, according to the Curaçao Minister of Health, Suzanne Camelia-Römer. The medical personnel who have been sent to Aruba, more than twenty men, will also be returned. They were on the same plane as the “Curaçao” group.

The female healthcare provider had already tested positive in early April, but no longer showed any symptoms. Before the flight she was tested again, but she took the plane without waiting for the test results. That test again proved positive.

The health care workers work for an American agency that provides medical service abroad. The Netherlands has supplied medical equipment for the corona control to the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom. This group also took care of employees who would stay on the islands for a minimum of 45 and a maximum of 90 days. Before that, they had to be quarantined for 14 days.

Curacao Chronicle.