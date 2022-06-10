Cultural evening to celebrate the launch of the Saba Coffee Table Book: Saba from Sea to Scenery: June 12th

The Public Entity Saba is organizing a special cultural evening to celebrate the launch of the Saba Coffee Table Book: Saba from Sea to Scenery , edited by Peter Johnson & John Angus Martin.

The journey from “Sea to Scenery” began over two years ago, culminating in this wonderful coffee table book that tells the story of Saba. Along the journey, we have been able to capture the beauty and uniqueness of the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean in the stories of Sabans who call this gem of an island home and the photographs of the people who know the island most intimately.

Please join us to celebrate Saba and the people who call it home with the launch of “Saba: From Sea to Scenery.”