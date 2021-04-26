Covid-19 vaccination session on April 29th

Persons who received their first Covid-19  vaccine dose and have not yet received the second can now do so on April 29th 2021.

Never received the Covid- 19 vaccine and you now want to do so? Well, you still have a chance, you can also come on April 29th 2021.

Place of vaccination:
Saba Health Care Foundation Ambulance Bay
Time: – 2:00 -5:00 pm

Our free bus service will once again be available, the number is +1 721 527 2520. Call Kuchi Klaber if you need a ride to the location.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the vaccine hotline at +599 416 5373

Public Health Department – Public Entity Saba

