COVID-19 Update: the active case total is now 10.

COVID-19 Update: On Saturday, December 25th we had two people test positive for COVID -19 during routine pre-travel testing.

All contact tracing has been completed on these cases.

On Sunday, December 26th end of quarantine testing revealed a positive case. Contact tracing was conducted and during the testing of the contacts, a second person tested positive.

With the new cases over the past two days, the active case total is now 10.