Home / 1-News / Covid-19 Update May 29th.

Covid-19 Update May 29th.

May 29, 2020 Leave a comment

Although our borders are closed medical referrals are ongoing and essential travel. Once someone returns to the island, they will go into quarantine. Strict safety protocols are in place for Specialists as well as essential non-resident travelers.
Testing for covid-19 is ongoing for persons ending their quarantine and persons exhibiting flu-like symptoms that contact the hospital or the Department of Public Health.
Repatriation is handled on a case by case basis, but we advise everyone that wants to leave the island to contact their consulate.
Continue to practice social distancing and good hand and cough hygiene.

GIS.

 

CFT again concludes that Saba finances are in order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved