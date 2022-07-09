Covid 19 testing transition from Testing Center to Saba Cares

As the world and the region move forward with eliminating testing requirements and other COVID measures, Saba has also scaled back its Covid-19 requirements and eliminated entry requirements in recent months.

The next step for Saba is transitioning the Covid-19 testing from the Testing Center to Saba Cares; this goes into effect Monday, July 18th.

The Covid-19 Testing Center opened on May 1st, 2021. In just over one year of operation, the Covid Support team conducted over 13,000 tests, supporting the Island’s Covid policies such as special measure testing, quarantine, isolation, and contact tracing.

The rigorous testing protocols allowed for the detection of over 640 positive cases. As Covid-19 moves from pandemic to endemic, it is no longer necessary to have a dedicated team and separate facility to support testing.