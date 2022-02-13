Covid-19 test facilities on Saba

Now available at the Covid-19 Testing Center in The Bottom: • QR Codes for Travel Letters, • QR Codes for Vaccination/Booster Shots and, • Recovery Letters with a QR Code for people who have tested positive here on Saba.

_________________________________________ Pre-Travel: The process for Pre-Travel is exactly the same, but the existing letters will be replaced by a QR Code and test details. These will be sent to you the same day in a pdf file that can be printed, saved to a device or added to the CoronaCheck App. Please be reminded that tests must be paid for in advance at the Receiver’s Office in the Government building in The Bottom.

_________________________________________ COVID Vaccination and Booster: You can now request your Vaccination and Booster QR Code in person at COVID Testing Center. • You must bring your vaccination card and Saba ID or Passport • You will be asked to complete a Vaccination QR Code Registration Form • The information will be emailed to you the same day with instructions on how to add to the CoronaCheck App.

_________________________________________ Recovery Letters: Recovery Letters can only be generated for those who tested positive on Saba. You can request in person during Testing Center Hours, or email testingcentersaba@gmail.com with your request. Please include your full name as listed on your Passport.

_________________________________________ Reminder: Testing Center Hours are daily between 7:30AM – 10:00AM. If you require a PCR test you must test before 8:30AM.

If you have any questions please contact the vaccine hotline at +599 416 5373.