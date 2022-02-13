Covid-19 test facilities on Saba

Now available at the Covid-19 Testing Center in The Bottom:
• QR Codes for Travel Letters,
• QR Codes for Vaccination/Booster Shots and,
• Recovery Letters with a QR Code for people who have tested positive here on Saba.
_________________________________________
Pre-Travel:
The process for Pre-Travel is exactly the same, but the existing letters will be replaced by a QR Code and test details. These will be sent to you the same day in a pdf file that can be printed, saved to a device or added to the CoronaCheck App. Please be reminded that tests must be paid for in advance at the Receiver’s Office in the Government building in The Bottom.
_________________________________________
COVID Vaccination and Booster:
You can now request your Vaccination and Booster QR Code in person at COVID Testing Center.
• You must bring your vaccination card and Saba ID or Passport
• You will be asked to complete a Vaccination QR Code Registration Form
• The information will be emailed to you the same day with instructions on how to add to the CoronaCheck App.
_________________________________________
Recovery Letters:
Recovery Letters can only be generated for those who tested positive on Saba.
You can request in person during Testing Center Hours, or email testingcentersaba@gmail.com with your request. Please include your full name as listed on your Passport.
_________________________________________
Reminder:
Testing Center Hours are daily between 7:30AM – 10:00AM. If you require a PCR test you must test before 8:30AM.
If you have any questions please contact the vaccine hotline at +599 416 5373.