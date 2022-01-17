COVID-19 numbers islands still very high

The Netherlands National Institute of Public Health and the Environment RIVM on Friday reported that a total of 14,064 persons in the Dutch Caribbean received a positive coronavirus COVID-19 test result in the week of January 6-12.
This is more than the RIVM stated in its previous epidemiological report of January 7, when in the week of December 30, 2021, to January 5, 2022, a total number of 11,260 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on the six Dutch Caribbean islands.
Curacao had the largest number of new infections in the week January 6-12 with 6,116 new positive COVID-19 test results. On Thursday Curacao broke its own record by surpassing the mark of 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. From December 30 to January 5, Aruba reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 5,189 new infections.
The Omicron variant was detected in many specimens in the source surveillance in Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten, the RIVM stated in its weekly report. “The Omicron variant seems to have rapidly increased in the second half of December and currently causes the largest part of the infections. The increase of this variant most probably explains the rapidly rising incidence, whereby it is noteworthy that the number of hospital admissions seems to be lagging for now.”
The incidence, the number of positive tests per 100,000 inhabitants, seemed to be stabilising on the islands, but remained “alarmingly high,” according to the RIVM. The incidence in Aruba in the week January 6-12, was 3,964 persons per 100,000 inhabitants, in Bonaire, 3,759 persons per 100,000 and in Curacao, 3,724 persons per 100,000.
In St. Maarten, 3,135 persons tested positive per 100,000 inhabitants in the week January 6-12. In Saba, the incidence was 4,223 per 100,000 and in St. Eustatius 2,419 per 100,000.
