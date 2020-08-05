Covid-19 measures update for Tuesday, August 4th

We remain in alert level 2, which includes physical distancing, proper hand and cough hygiene, and a maximum of 25 persons allowed. Not complying with these measures can result in a fine.

The Public Entity Saba will establish a centralized quarantine location for persons traveling from high-risk areas. These persons are responsible for their food and drinks. Persons from medium-risk areas may fall into this category if signs are warranting this.

A country’s risk level is based on a mix of factors, like the average new cases and positivity rate of tests, and the population, and the public health capacity.

St Maarten now falls in the high-risk category, because of the spike of local transmission of covid-19 on the island.

Travel from St Maarten is only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad. A negative test result is required, and upon arrival, mandatory quarantine in a central location.

Persons can no longer transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba without having to go into quarantine.

Leisure travel to Saba from St. Maarten is still prohibited.

Persons traveling from St Eustatius, Bonaire, and Curacao, can do so without quarantine.

ZVK will refer patients as much as possible to Bonaire or Curacao. As these islands have no community spread of covid-19, patients do not have to quarantine upon their return to Saba. ZVK patients from St. Maarten will have to go into quarantine.

We have updated our entry and quarantine policy. Click the link to read the updated policy http://www.sabagovernment.com/2020/Risk_categorization_entry_quarantine_Saba.pdf

Due to the fluid situation regarding the pandemic, measures can change at any time*

GIS.