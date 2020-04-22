COVID-19 in Statia down to one case

The number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius has dropped to one positive case. There are currently fifteen persons in self-quarantine and two persons in isolation. The number of persons tested in Statia is 19. The number of posi­tive cases has dropped from two to one.

The two persons who came from the Netherlands and were tested positive for the virus are still in isolation even though one of them has tested negative for the virus. These two persons arrived on the island on March 15 and were placed in self-quarantine. When they were tested positive they were placed in isolation on March 23. Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis explained that the procedure is that persons in isolation have to test negative for the virus two times before they can be taken out of isolation.

Four re-tests have been carried out and one test result is pending. The Emergency Ordinance in connection with the coronavirus pandemic is still is in effect. The ordinance limits the number of persons who can gather in the same place to 15.

All non-essential businesses are closed, such as bars, hairdressing salons and barbers, adult-entertainment centres and sports facili­ties. Restaurants are only open for takeout and large supermar­kets are only allowed to have 15 persons inside at one time. Small grocery stores may allow five customers inside. Customers must adhere to social-distancing is practices.

The Daily Herald.