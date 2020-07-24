COVID-19 active cases now 16 in St. Maarten

Based on the latest available data provided by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) epidemiologist Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat, as of 6:00pm today, Thursday, July 23, St. Maarten had 94 persons with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection, with 16 of these cases classified as currently active cases reported during the past few days.

St. Maarten now has ten new active COVID-19 cases as recorded by the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), thus bringing the country’s total num­ber of COVID-19 cases to 94.

This was announced in press statement by the Minister of Public Health, Social Develop­ment and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek on Thursday, July 23, as he provided an update to the community about the latest CO­VID-19 developments and the Government’s response measures. Based on the latest available data provided by CPS Epidemiologist Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat, as of 6:00pm on Thursday, St. Maarten had 94 persons with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection, the statement read.

Sixteen of these cases are currently active cases reported during the past week. On July 15 the first case was registered. On July 21, two new cases were confirmed. Three new cases were con­firmed throughout July 22, and 10 active cases were confirmed Thursday eve­ning, July 23.

“To date, there have been 63 persons recovered from COVID-19 and 15 persons have passed away. Our current 16 active cases are actively being monitored by CPS and they have also initiated source- and con­tact-tracing for all cases to ensure that the virus is con­tained as soon as possible,” said the release.

Panneflek will host a press conference with CPS repre­sentatives Friday morning to further update the gen­eral public.

As per CPS procedures, all individuals who have been identified to have contact with a confirmed case have been placed in quarantine and have received informa­tion on COVID-19. CPS will continue to monitor them over the course of the quarantine period.

Persons who are required to quarantine or isolate ac­cording to CPS procedures are required to stay at home and limit contact with all other persons, including their own family.

“This is the only way to ensure the mitigation of the spread of the virus,” said the release. All positive cases are in isolation, with one confirmed case admitted to SMMC [St. Maarten Medi­cal Centre — Ed.] on Thurs­day, July 23.

The sudden spike in cases over the past few days that which have been report­ed and confirmed in St. Maarten have been mainly local transmissions, of which three cases are confirmed as being travel-related via the July 22 repatriation flight from the Dominican Re­public.

Some 143 passengers were tested at the airport over the past week as residents returned on several repa­triation flights. Besides this number, general practitio­ners (GPs) and CPS also send samples to be tested on a regular basis as soon as symptomatic persons make themselves known.

“In contrast to last March when we had our first cases, CPS, the labs and govern­ment are better equipped to deal with an outbreak,” Pan­neflek said in the release. “CPS is highly commended for getting contact-tracing started right away on the newly-reported cases which also led to new cases being identified today. CPS will continue this process to be able to contain the spread of the virus.”

The virus can only spread through human movement and contact; therefore, the general public is once more urged to remain vigilant and do everything necessary to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 and keep safe.

“We must all do our part in the fight against COVID-19 and not become compla­cent. The government of St. Maarten will strictly enforce all social measures, as has been constantly communi­cated, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in St. Maarten,” said Pannflek.

“Protect your loved ones and the public of St. Maarten by staying at home, avoiding crowded areas, maintaining proper social distancing of two metres from other persons, cough­ing or sneezing into your el­bow or a napkin, and always wearing a mask when out in public. The public is also en­couraged to continue wash­ing your hands often with soap and water.

“If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call your family doctor. For additional ques­tions or concerns, call CPS at 914. Rest assured that this Government is doing its ut­most to keep the public safe. The general public is asked to cooperate to avoid any further shutdowns at this time.”

Panneflek and CPS are ex­pected to further update the public in a press statement on Friday.

