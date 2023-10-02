Courthouses in St. Eustatius, Saba to open in November

A front view of the soon-to-be-opened courthouse in St. Eustatius.

A new courthouse in St. Eustatius will open its doors on November 17 and a new courthouse in Saba will follow suit on November 30.

The buildings that will house the court have been complete­ly renovated and furnished over the past several weeks, the Joint Court of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

Additionally, the Joint Court said local staff have been hired for both locations, and that these persons will be present at the courthouses on certain days to receive legal documents. In its statement, the Joint Court did not mention the court­houses’ opening hours.

Joint Court president Mauritsz de Kort said: “In recent years, the wish has been frequently expressed to us, St. Eu­statius and Saba, as well as by authorities in the Netherlands, for the Court to have more physical presence on both islands. In good cooperation with the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations, I am pleased to announce that the Joint Court of Justice will open its doors, in the short term, on both St. Eustatius and Saba. In this way, the Court is giving practical effect to the important principle of accessibility to justice.”

The Daily Herald.

