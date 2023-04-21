Court President De Kort pays an introductory visit to Saba

With his visit to Island Governor of Saba Jonathan Johnson on Wednesday, April 19, Joint Court of Justice President Mauritsz de Kort has paid an official introductory visit to all politically responsible leaders of the Dutch Caribbean islands served by the court since he took office in 2022.

During his visit to Saba, De Kort also met with State Secretary of Kingdom Affairs and Digitisation Al­exandra van Huffelen, who was also on Saba. This opportunity was used to dis­cuss a number of topics of importance to Saba.

During his visit to Saba, De Kort was accompanied by secretary of the board Andre Lievaart and acting judge on Saba Gerald Sim­mons-De Jong.

From left: Joint Court President Mauritsz de Kort, Island Governor of Saba Jonathan John­son and State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen.

