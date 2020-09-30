Home / 1-News / Court cannot travel to Saba and Statia due to Corona restrictions

Court cannot travel to Saba and Statia due to Corona restrictions

September 30, 2020 Leave a comment

Because of the COVID-19 pandem­ic, it is currently not pos­sible for the Court to travel to Saba or St. Eustatius.

Persons on these islands who wish to submit a peti­tion or enquire about their case can do so by sending an e-mail to jacqueline.evers@caribjus­titia.org or griffiesintmaarten@caribjustitia.org.

The required payments for a new petition should be deposited on the Court’s Windward Islands Bank (WIB) account number 80503608. Proof of pay­ment should also be sent with the petition.

The Daily Herald

Message of Commissioner Wilson on International Day of Older Persons
Islands on new US travel advisory list

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved