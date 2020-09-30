Court cannot travel to Saba and Statia due to Corona restrictions

Because of the COVID-19 pandem­ic, it is currently not pos­sible for the Court to travel to Saba or St. Eustatius.

Persons on these islands who wish to submit a peti­tion or enquire about their case can do so by sending an e-mail to jacqueline.evers@caribjus­titia.org or griffiesintmaarten@caribjustitia.org.

The required payments for a new petition should be deposited on the Court’s Windward Islands Bank (WIB) account number 80503608. Proof of pay­ment should also be sent with the petition.

The Daily Herald